The new trailer of Jolly LLB 2: Heat up to the courtroom battle

‘The law is not blind, all it needs is someone to rise’ this phrase is from Jolly LLB 2 new trailer. Jolly LLB 2 has launched its new trailer and Akshay Kumar took his twitter handle to release the trailer.

The actor Tweets the second trailer, he wrote, “Standing up for what is right is not easy. But Jolly will not back down in front of the corrupt. #JollyLLB2NewTrailer- Akshay Kumar”

Huma Qureshi, the leading lady in the sequel, also tweets the trailer, she wrote, “He is coming to fight against the corrupt. Witness his journey in #JollyLLB2NewTrailer [email protected] @akshaykumar”

New trailer of Jolly LL B 2 show case Akshay Kumar arguing in court with his opponent Annu Kapoor on some serious issues. Akshay Kumar is talking about the courts in India how many judges we have and pending cases in these courts.

As compared to the first one which gave an insight into the comic elements in the film, the second trailer focuses majorly on the court room sequences and the emotional turmoil going around in the backdrop.

Jolly LLB is based on true events that have happened in India. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles and slated to release on 10th February 2017.