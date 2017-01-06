Rangoon trailer: Watch triangle story of Shahid, Saif and Kangana battle for love, war and deceit

Mumbai: The must awaited trailer of Rangoon is out. The directorial movie like Haider and Omkara, Vishal Bhardwaj upcoming movie, Rangoon shows a shot mainly taken in Arunachal Pradesh, and movie is against the backdrop of World War II, when India is fighting for Independence.
The triangle love story follows a love, war and deceit between Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Where Kangana plays a role of Julia, who is popular film actress, Saif Ali Khan is a filmmaker who loves Julia and Shahid is a soldier, who meet Julia when she sent to Burma.
Watch trailer here:
After a long time, Bollywood brings a war films for audience. Shahid, Saif and Kangana gives their best performance and Shahid and Kangana has been first time they have paired together.
The casting of Shahid and Saif will bring a best movie and raised the eyesbrows of audience and a moustache have proved its a Bharadwaj film.
The movie set to released on 24th January, 2017 .