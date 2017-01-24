Commando 2: new trailer is loaded with full of action

Commando 2 has released its new trailer which is full of action couple of hours ago; It is a second instalment of Commando movie which was released in 2013. We can see Vidyut Jammwal doing power pack actions which left us stunned. The theme of the movie is fight against corrupt and black money.

Also there will be two leading ladies in the movie Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta, Adah who is playing an officer in movie and chemistry between Vidyut and Esha also makes for a highlight.

Trailer introduces us to India’s most wanted black money agent Vicky Chaddha who is arrested in Malaysia and kept in safe house by the Malaysia authorities.

A team of four is then sent to Malaysia to bring them back to India. What then comprises larger than life action, an introduction of other prominent characters- Esha Gupta, Freddy Daruwala, and Adah Sharma. We also saw the glimpse of very talented Shefali Shah in the trailer who is playing a vital role n the movie.

Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani, is all set to release on March 3, 2017. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd and will release in three languages Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.