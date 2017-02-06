Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s song ‘Go Pagal’ is bound to add more colour to your Holi!

Holi is after a month but Bollywood has come out with some peppy Holi songs, after Jolly LLB2 song ‘Go pagal’ ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ makers has also released a Holi song. Bollywood has a tradition of releasing songs on Holi.

Talking about ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Holi song it is a fun number to dance on it and you will be hearing this song on many places during festival of Holi, Varun and Alia look stunning together. Song is full of bright colours, and, lavish sets which will make you fall in love with it. This title track is certainly a chartbuster and is also a remake of the Chalat Musafir Moh Liya Re.

Trailer of the movie was appreciated and it got a very good response from the audience. This is the third time that this lovable duo will be seen sharing the screen space. ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ marks the second instalment of a franchise that began with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ (Title Track) has been sung by ace vocalists Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and, Ikka on the tunes of music director Tanishk Bagchi and the same has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and it is schedule to release on March 10 this year.