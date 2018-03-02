Veerey Ki Wedding: Review, Cast and Director

Here’s yet another loud, boisterous Punjabi film masquerading as a Hindi one, with titular wedding intentions and little else within. The music obviously is a mix and match with Punjabi folk tunes jazzed up in English allure and the direction is largely a let it all out bhangra with no story to tell in real terms.

Veer (Pulkit Samrat), supported by a well-heeled garment manufacturing scion, his father, Prabhu Arora (Micky Makhija), is well loved for his large heartedness and dare-devil vigilantism. Didn’t Salman Khan play that role before? Well, if you look closely, all our anointed heroes and their unashamed wannabes play the same role a zillion time with a little variation here and there. This one doesn’t even try to be different though.

It’s time for Veerey to be married though-and the pressure comes from a nonagenarian grand uncle who himself wants to tie the knot with his very own girlfriend. Veer already loves Geet (Kriti Kharbanda) but her dad Gopi Bhalla (Satish Kaushik) disapproves of violence of any kind. So, the Bhallas and Aroras end up as feuding families and Veer and Geet don’t have the gumption to earn their wedding with strong arm tactics. So, in steps Balli (Jimmy Shergill) the muscle flexing, unmarried cousin who breezes in and out of the frame whenever called upon.

There’s little here to entertain. The principle actors save for Jimmy Shergill, fail to ignite their roles with credible heroics. Ashu Trikha doesn’t have a road-map to work on here. He just sidles along for the joy-of-it and as a result carves a thankless, unpalatable dramedy that appears ancient, pitiably hackneyed and sorely lacks enchantment.

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, Yuvika Chaudhary, Supriya Karnik, Sapna Chaudhary

Director: Ashu Trikha

Rating: *