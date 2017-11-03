Thor-Ragnarok: Review,Cast, Story, Director

The third chapter in Marvel’s superhero series showcasing the adventures of the Greek god of thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) across three worlds – mythological, modern and sci fi – continues to win hearts like the previous instalments. It would have been good though if the film had treated the alcoholism of an important female character as problematic instead of ignoring it (like most Hollywood flicks).

Still, there’s much to applaud about the film’s feminists including principal villain Hela (Cate Blanchett) who succeeds in being sinister even when striking sinuous poses. Our very own Narad’s Grecian counterpart Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is his usual trickster self but even he displays exemplary traits when the filial bond prevails over resentment and envy to help Thor deal with the ancient prophecy of Ragnarok foretelling the destruction of their beloved Asgard, a plot development which is clearly inspired by the Land the Biblical Hebrews yearned for during their Babylonian captivity.

Naturally, the narrative goes to town in spectacular CGI standoffs between opponents, but the film also scores in character development. Odin (Anthony Hopkins) is cast in the mould of Ashoka. If Loki matures for the better, so does Thor, even as he displays his mischief monger brother’s penchant for stupidity especially in his interactions with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) Thompson sizzles as Valkyrie and notable newbies to the Marvellous Comic Universe include a lovable alien (played by director Waititi) and the campy Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) of a trash planet. Enhancing the mash-up of disparate elements is the music which ranges from Bach to Led Zeppelin who performed In Bombay when I was young.

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Cate Blanchette, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tessa Thompson, Ray Stevenson, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Stan Lee

Rating: * * * *