Sing: A musical feast

Film: Sing

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Beck Bennett, Nick Offerman, Jennifer Saunders, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz, Leslie Jones, Jay Pharoah

Written and Directed by: Garth Jennings

Sing is the animal toon equivalent of American Idol,America’ Got Talent & The Voice. Has Simon Cowell, impresario and brains behind the Idol franchise; the judges of The Voice/America’s Got Talent and India’s very own The Stage seen this endearing film? I say, Go for it! Cowell’s anthropomorphic counterpart is Buster Moon (McConaughey), a koala bear who has fallen on hard times and whose much loved theatre, a family inheritance is in danger of being shut down and taken over by the bank.

But never-say-die Buster sets about organising the world’s,sorry America’s numero uno singing competition and offers all of his savings as prize money. A thousand dollars.But then,Miss Crawly, his trusted secretary, the geriatric iguana lizard makes a mistake and inadvertently adds a couple of zeros.

The bonanza attracts thousands of hopefuls which are pared down to just five: Mike (MacFarlane), a smart alecky mouse who sings like Frank Sinatra; Meena (Kelly), a shy teenage elephant with the voice of an angel; Rosita (Witherspoon), a harried sow who gave up her girlhood dreams of being a singer for marriage and motherhood ( nurturing a brood of 25 piglets!) Johnny (Egerton), a gorilla thug (English if you must know) who prefers music to the family business – crime; and Ash (Johansson), a porcupine saddled with a boyfriend who has more ego and less talent.All of the contestants sing chartbusters that many viewers will know and love.(Yes,Mike sings Old Blue Eyes’ My Way at the grand finale)

If the film reminds you of Zootopia, never mind. The animals are adorable.Viewers will empathise with all five of the contestants, not to speak of Buster and his bumbling assistant ( voiced by the director Garth Jennings) And most of all, you will love (I did) the messages of the film: About friendship and loyalty. And the dignity of labour. And Music. (Music makes the world go round.) And finally: Do do what you love.(I do.)