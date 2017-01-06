Prakash Electronic: Woebegone romcom

Film: Prakash Electronic

Cast: Hrishitaa Bhatt, Hemant Pandey, Vrijesh Hirjee. Manoj Pahwa, Chandrachur Singh, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Manoj Sharma

This one counts as one of those really miniature budget witless wonders that crawl out of the woodwork whenever there’s a window of opportunity in the theatres. Considering that ‘Dangal’ is doing brisk business, all other releases have been faring poorly and with no other big release in sight, this was the opportune moment for a film like this to be exposed to the public eye.

A name like ‘Prakash Electronic’ can be really off-putting for the viewer and yours truly too had a terrible time making up his mind to watch this in the theatres. And I must say the trepidation was not unwarranted even though this one was billed as a comedic drama.

A middle-aged, conservative & highly orthodox thinking moderately successful electrician, Prakash (Hemant Pandey), smitten by a beautiful young woman Barkha (Hrishitaa Bhatt) who shifts into his society, desires to marry her. But for that he will have to overcome all the hurdles thrown his way by cruel fate – he is an orphan who has been cheated out of his inheritance by his sister and her husband.

Topping that list of problems is Barkha’s profession. She is an actress aiming for the big time and as per Prakash’s belief she may well have loose morals. Sob..sob..It’s way too melodramatic and unnecessarily elongated a story to be bearable. Prakash’s romantic life is not in the least bit attractive because he is found doubting his beloved on more than one occasion.

It’s not funny to see men cast aspersions on a woman’s character or lack of it mainly because of her profession. That’s loaded bias and temperamental misogyny evident in the Carpi posturing before everything can end well.

The technical aspects are pretty much poor here. The music is off-putting, the performances lack sincerity and the few comedic elements appear forced. A middle-aged Romeo behaving like a typical village idiot is not in the least bit amusing though. Nothing to laugh about here!