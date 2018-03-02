Pari: Review, Cast and Director

She’s not the fairytale kind of Pari but a Rakshas, we’re told- born of Ifrit (Devil/evil worshippers)and it’s only Qayamat(a group of vigilante Arabic spewing exorcists of sorts) led by a one-eyed professor Qasim( Rajat Kapoor) who can prevent her from spreading her poison within humankind.

Poor, loner, Arnab (Parambrata Chatterjee), just when his love life was beginning to look up, with the marriage to fiancee (Ritabhari Chakraborty) getting okayed, Pari Rukhsana(Anushka), daughter of Rubina, who was killed in the accident while Arnab’s father was in the driver’s seat, falls into his lap, literally.

‘Pari-Not a fairy tale’ is obviously an attempted supernatural thriller that hopes to score on scares. The opening accident sequence is well drafter but thereafter it’s a matter of throwing up red-herrings when there’s just no need for it. So while the sound track goes all out to create weird sounds amidst lashing, thunder and lightning splattered rain, the storyline gets all confused in trying to create a female demon that is at once vulnerable and vicious. Of course at the end it’s all explained away as love but the psychological underpinnings of the two major characters, Pari and Arnab could have been fleshed out to a more satisfactory outcome.

It’s easy to say that all human beings have beasts in them but to show it with effective dramatic authority is not an easy task. And Prosit Roy’s overloaded attempts to hammer in mood and moments while relaxing his attention from character and logic, makes for an uneven narrative curve. The overwhelming morbidity in this effort gets further highlighted by the dark and damp cinematography and it’s only the strong attempt at true performances, that provide some semblance of relief. Anushka goes all out to ensure believability but her character is so poorly constructed that it looks flaky and ridiculous. The other players in this largely purloined thriller make sincere efforts to live their roles though. This is definitely not a bad attempt – just an underdeveloped attempt at supernatural thrills!

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Rajat Kapoor, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Mansi Multani

Director: Prosit Roy

Rating: * * ½

Runtime: 132 mins