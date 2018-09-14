Mitron movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Mitron

Cast: Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Prateik Babbar, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Rating: * * *

Director Nitin (Filmistaan) Kakkar once again proves his mettle with ‘Mitron’ – a gently persuasive, ticklish, light situational comedy – the likes of which we haven’t seen since the late 80’s. His ‘Ramsingh Charlie’ may still be stewing for want of a buyer/distributor, but the never-say-die spirit of this young director who comes up with winning creative outputs despite the setbacks certainly needs to be appreciated.

Mitron, set in Gujarat, a remake of Telugu hit ‘Pelli Choppullu’ has Jacky Bhagnani playing Jai, a colourless, nondescript young ‘Kaamchor, ’ an automobile engineer yet to earn his degree, who is looking out for an easy way into riches by getting into an arranged marriage. He and his family mistakenly arrive at the house of a young, highly educated woman Avni (Kritika Kamra) who is also awaiting the arrival of a prospective bridegroom. It’s a case of mistaken address and in an obvious, unbelievable contrivance the boy and girl get locked up in a bedroom. They get talking and both make it clear they are not suited to each other. The girl though is an enterprising sort and ropes in Jai and his two friends (Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh) in her plan to set-up a start-up (food truck like in ‘Chef’) to fund her trip to Australia and in the meanwhile Jai meets up with his prospective father-in-law who puts a spanner in their works.

It’s a simple set-up which progresses into myriad complications given that Jai and Avni who are opposite personality types, harbour hidden feelings for each other. The film has some inventive moments like when Jai tries to convince Avni’s parents of her worth, and Avni pays-it-back by convincing his parents. Neither of them wants to back off from their individual pursuits though. So will their slow-blooming love story have a Happy ending?

While the faithful-to-the-original, narrative flounders a bit under the weight of contrivances and coincidences, the dialogues and situational humour reinforce the mirth enshrined within. Helmer Nitin Kakkar is assured in his takes. On the plus side, the milieu and context suit the relocation to Gujarat. You never get to feel that this is a transposed story. Jacky Bhagnani conveys a hapless vibe that endears while Kritika Kamra stays crisply confident, her dialogue delivery reminding one of Priya Tendulkar’s iconic Rajani. Certainly worth a watch!