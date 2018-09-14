Manmarziyan movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Manmarziyan

Cast: Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Ashnoor Kaur, Arun Bali, Neetu Kohli, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vikram Kochhar, Sukhmani Sadana, Poonam Shah, Priyanka Shah

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Rating: * * *

Director Anurag Kashyap takes a break from his gritty, violent, crime dramas in order to fashion this edgy, appropriated romance that uses the successful mainstream template (Silsila, Love Aaj Kal, Kal Ho Na Ho, Yeh Dillagi etc.) while maintaining a nerve-wracking subversive sensibility which wilfully re-negotiates the value systems of a young, vibrant, fearless, loved-up couple located in Amritsar.

Rumi (Tapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal) are wilful, daring, irrepressible lovers who find themselves caught up in a drama that leans towards the traditional while trying to explore the many possibilities of a non-conforming love triangle – that also includes NRI, arranged-marriage seeking Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan). Rumi’s assertive wilfulness drives her into a marriage which she may not be ready for while Vicky’s inability to shoulder responsibility skewers the one chance of a lifetime of passion.

Anurag questions the very nature of love. How do we define it? Is it the passionate, all-consuming, uncontrollable emotion experienced by Rumi and Vicky or is it the quiet, responsible, understanding, sturdy feeling Robbie holds for Rumi. Is love of the former variety a risk worth taking or will the latter be the stronger, more resilient, affection? While Anurag doesn’t even try to answer the questions he has raised, he does manage to convince us that whatever Rumi’s choice may be, it is hers to make – irrespective of the fallout. It’s really heartening to see a role where the woman is portrayed as assertive right from the word go. With energetic, vibrant support from Vicky Kaushal, Tapsee Pannu makes Rumi one of the most passionate, aware and powerful characters on screen. She doesn’t have to go through a melodramatic crying binge to reveal her steel. She just is!