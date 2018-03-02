Lady Bird: Review, Cast and Director

Customary cannon-fodder for cinematic critiques, Catholicism gets a surprisingly even-handed treatment in debut film-maker Greta Gerwig’s humorous and insightful coming-of-age story set in a Catholic school in California. The title character (Saoirse Ronan) isn’t paying homage to former US President Lyndon B Johnson’s spouse in insisting on the nickname instead of the baptismal Christine, but alluding to a desire to fly the coop.

“I don’t want to go to a Catholic institution” she says, during the college applications process to the dismay of her loving but financially-strapped parents (Laurie Metcalf & Tracey Letts) who have put an adopted son (Jordan Rodrigues) through college. An excellent singer and dancer (she dreams of a drama degree in NYC) she lands a bit role in the school production of The Tempest and isn’t jealous at all her podgy best friend who sings Francis of Assisi’s Make me a Channel of Your Peace bags a plum role.

She may not have the money or even good grades but that doesn’t deter her from dreaming about an Ivy League college. Then her heart gets broken when she discovers her boyfriend Danny (Lucas Hedges) kissing a boy. When her hearts mends in due course, as it must, she falls for cute Kyle Scheible (Timothee Chalamet) who’s quite blase about a string of conquests. Lady Bird can’t boast of having been there, done that but she is a rebel of sorts: clandestinely consuming un-consecrated Communion wafers, entertaining pro-choice views and pre-marital sex.

Sadly that (and divorce) doesn’t raise eyebrows in US of A where every second marriage ends on the rocks. I’m happy to say there’s not a paedophile around and not at all surprised small gems like Lady Bird (and 3 Billboards) are vying for multiple awards.

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracey Letts, Stephen Henderson, Lois Smith, Lucas Hedges, Timothee Chalamet, Jenna Walton, Beanie Feldstein, Jordan Rodrigues

Director: Greta Gerwig

Rating: * * * *