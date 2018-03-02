Death Wish: Review, Cast and Director

Eli Roth of the infamous Hostel series returns with a star cast to helm this action thriller about vigilante justice. Like “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, this film too says vigilante action is a consequence of police inaction.

It’s supposed to be a reboot of the 1974 movie of the same name which spawned five successful sequels. The original film was an adaptation of the Brian Garfield novel about a vigilante (played by Charles Bronson) who goes after the criminals who murdered his wife and left his daughter comatose.

Co-written by Roth, Dean Georgaris and Joe Carnahan, the 2018 remake stars Bruce Willis as the mild mannered Chicago doctor Paul Kersey whose wife Lucy (Elisabeth Shue) and daughter Jordan (Camila Morrone) are attacked in their home. Like the Mossad who hunted down the Palestinian perpetrators of the Munich massacre of Israeli athletes, Paul, consumed by revenge and anger, decides to take the law into his own hands. How did a doctor dedicated to the preservation of life turn into a sadistic killing machine? Roth endorses the transformation, without providing any reasonable explanation of the morality of such behaviour. Flippancy, he injects, though.