Coffee With D: Flat, untenable, ungainly attempt at spoof

Film: Coffee With D

Cast: Sunil Grover, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Anjana Sukhani, Pankaj Tripathi, Dipannita Sharma, Vinod Ramani, Guru Singh

Director: Vishal Mishra

What the fearsome ‘D’ got cut down to size on Arnab’s Newshour? Well, I am not talking of Arnab Goswami here but Arnab Ghosh (Sunil Grover) who attempts to be just as fearsome and irreverent as the real deal but scores a rating low down on the scale of wannabes.

In an allusion to the real life parallel, the Arnab here is just as full of himself and unhindered by the real consequences of his alienation of the establishment. He continues humiliating his invited guests and badgers them to within bare inches of their cool while his TRP rating s have been steadily plunging because of it.

So Chief Editor of the channel, Mr Roy (Rajesh Sharma) has no alternative but to bring him down a peg – to the non prime time cookery show slot while Neha (Dipannita Sharma) the Boss’s pet and far more resilient anchor of a successful cookery show, gets top billing. Humiliated at a time when his pregnant wife (Anjana Sukhani) is nearing her delivery date and with their lifestyle expenses just piling up, Arnab has to come up with a plan to save his hide and regain his lost glory.

His wife’s fetish for all things ‘Crime Patrol’ gives him the idea that the most wanted man in Asia could well be the inaugural guest of his brand new initiative. But for that to happen he will have to lure the D out of his hiding place and into the spotlight. Arnab hits on the brainwave of maligning the D’s origins on social media, thus making himself the prime target of a possible hit.

This film is a half-baked idea at best. There’s little continuity in the stray meanderings and the telling of it resembles several underwritten routines hastily put together in order to resemble a logical thread. But there’s little logic and even lesser humour to anoint this dead-weight as a comedy.

What’s to guarantee Arnab will survive this campaign other than a preordained script? Anyway, the film tries to turn the tables in the end play by making it a fight between disrepute and real fearsomeness.

According to the narrative, it’s all in the name so anything goes! Characterizations are hollow and unsharpened so the performances largely fall in between uncertain and banal. The tempo is dead beat, the routines come across as flat and uninspired and the content is pitiable. Journalist turned debutant director, who also gets credited for story and co-scripting, Vishal Mishra’s attempt to garner levity is hopelessly riddled in smarmy hyperbole and hollow rants.

Poor production values, hare-brained cost-cutting issues and general lethargy in the telling, makes this a terribly inept exercise in filmmaking. But for the big idea that saves this film’s blushes at the anticlimactic climax (revealing that would amount to a spoiler), this film would have been a well forgotten cause altogether!