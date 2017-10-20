Movie Review: Golmaal Again – Reclaimed Nonsense

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murli Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Besant Ravi, Sachin Khedekar, Uday Tikkekar

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rating: * *

Successful Action-comedy director Rohit Shetty’s fourth outing of the money-spinning but brain dead Golmaal franchise is anything but a romp into ha-ha land. With nothing new to parody and abysmal writing to support it, this one play on the madness as though it was magic and basically fuels chaos that no longer feels funny or entertaining. With Parineeti Chopra replacing Kareena Kapoor, Tabu in a ceremonious but meaningless role and Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Nana Patekar paying lip service to an angst-ridden ghostly (read ghastly) comedy-drama there’s little room for levity here.

Anna (Tabu) is the one narrating the story of those now middle-aged orphans who still think they are in their early twenties, prancing about their abodes like it was a games room full of challenging riddles. Don’t get me wrong, the challenge provided in this movie by the dialogue writer duo Sajid-Farhad and scriptwriter Yunnus Sajawal can be a riddle only for the mentally unfit.

The convoluted plot has Brutish Gopal l(Ajay Devgn) and lisping Lakshman1 (Shreyas Talpade) in direct confrontation with former orphanage mates, swaggering Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Mouthy Lakshman 2 (Kunal Khemu) and dumb but noisy Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor). And the confrontations are spurred by opposing intentions towards a contentious bungalow owned by Col Chauhan and coveted by Nikhil (Neil Nitin Mukesh) and Vasu Reddy (Prakash Raj). There’s a Khushi (Parineeti Chopra) getting eerie and peculiar in haphazard turns, who is mistaken for Damini (Ashwini Kalsekar)- one is a ghost and the other a gaudily dressed south Indian who comes on screen only to be disconnected at random. Couldn’t figure out what Anna didi was doing here other than lending a calming presence in a motley crew of misfits.

Anna says ‘Don’t look for magic because God has created Magic here’ …Forget magic, this one is total idiocy from the first frame to the last with dialogues trying to fit in film monikers in stereotypical meaningless attempts at humor and characters channeling Nana Patekar in the hope of giving the audience some relief. The spirit of the dead is running rampant and footloose in this deranged enterprise. Ghosts wilfully lose their powers to enable the dimwit characters to contribute to the ensuing disjointed and wilful mayhem.

No prizes for guessing who is playing God here. Rohit Shetty may manage to surprise a juvenile audience for the first 20 odd minutes of the film but thereafter it becomes extremely silly and beyond belief. There’s no magic here to be sure and the God referred to here is merely a pen pusher who has no idea about continuity or logic.. or just plain wilfully unconcerned!

