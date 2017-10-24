Mouni Roy strikes Gold again, to be seen with Alia, Ranbir and Big B in Brahmastra

Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy who earlier bagged a lead role in ‘Gold’ opposite Akshay Kumar, has now she got her second big movie, it seems. Soon, she will be seen sharing screen space with big stars.

Yes, you heard right. She has bagged a role in the film Brahmastra, and will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror: “Mouni recently came on board and will start shooting early next year when the film goes on the floors. For now, Ayan is keeping other details of her role under wraps.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy, making her Bollywood debut in the sports drama Gold. She will be seen playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife. Gold will narrate the story about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.