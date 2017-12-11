Mouni Roy on working with Akshay Kumar in Gold: Feel lucky to stand in same frame as him

Mumbai: Television actor Mouni Roy is all praise for her co-star Akshay Kumar in “Gold“, saying his sincerity towards work is inspirational.

Roy is making her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic, which is reportedly based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh Sr, who was in the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948. The movie has been directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Asked about her experience of sharing screen space with Akshay, Mouni said, “(It was) wonderful. He is so sincere in every shot. You feel so lucky to just stand in the same frame as him and I have learnt something every day on the film set.”

“I have immense love and respect for him. I am so glad to be a part of the film.”

The actor was speaking at the Lux Golden Rose Awards here last night. On reports of signing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Brahamastra”, Mouni said, “We will cross the bridge when we come to it.”

The actor, meanwhile, has exited from the successful “Naagin” TV series, which is now gearing up for its third installment.

Asked about the actor replacing her in the Ekta Kapoor-produced drama, Mouni said she has no idea, but is excited to find out who will be the new face for the series. When mentioned about reports of TV star Surbhi Jyoti replacing her, she said, “I genuinely don’t know. I really feel she is a good actress and she will do a great job.”

The actor, however, made it clear that it is not a permanent adieu to television, which she calls her home.

“I will do everything. I will never leave TV, it’s my home. I have said this over and over again. I am very possessive about it,” she said.

“TV has given me everything. I have a lot of respect for television, its actors and the people. We literally work like farmers, day and night to create something beautiful. There’s no way I am going to leave TV,” she added.