Mouni Roy is dating ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji and not Mohit Raina?

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 20, 2018 12:47 pm
After the recent rumours broke about that Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy’s boyfriend is Mohit Raina, the actress’s Instagram posts have confirmed that the news is just a rumour. The actress has been dating someone else. The actress is starring in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and is currently in Bulgaria for her shoot.

Happy happiest to the girl who glows all the time @aliaabhatt 👧🏻Wishing you beautiful beaches, ocean breezes and wishes upon stars 🌟 … may your 25th year take you to greater heights and get you everything you love and more. Wishing you all the birthday brights💫✨ See you on set in sometime ☺️😬❤️

The actress is dating the director of the film Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji. She posted on Instagram a photograph of the two where she also posted the best boyfriend in the caption.

 

#मेरा Howard Roark + Lazlo Strange + Young Dumbledore ❤️ #BestBoy-Friend 👫

“#मेरा Howard Roark + Lazlo Strange + Young Dumbledore ❤️ # BestBoy-Friend,” she captioned the picture. It was rumoured that the actress is dating Television actor Mohit Raina.

The actress has been posting interesting photographs of hers from the location of the shooting.

 

Grace to Thomas Shelby ! Daydreaming eh? #obsessed

In the film Brahmastra the actor Ranbir Kapoor is playing a role of superhero. As reported by the IB Times the actor is super uncomfortable in the costume of the superhero.

The film is doing its best to make sure that it stands different from other superhero films and the character is created specially so that it does not end up like other Indian superhero films. “He doesn’t want to end up looking like another Krrish,” the actor Ranbir Kapoor’s friend told Asian Age.

