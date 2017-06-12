Mouni Roy almost kissed Salman Khan. Don’t believe us? Watch Video

Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming flick with brother Sohail, so they have a special show on Sony TV for Tubelight which is called as ‘Super Night with Tubelight’. The event will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and will have Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and a special performance by beautiful Mouni Roy.

& their Takkar!!!😁 #Salmo #Mouniroy at #supernightwithtubelight A post shared by Arni ❤ My 🌍 (@rivanya_forever) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:24am PDT



Mouni is dedicating a special number to Salman Khan by dancing on his songs. But unfortunately while rehearsing Mouni was embarrassed. The incident so happened that someone asked Mouni whether she was dancing with Salman Khan. Mouni said no and as she turned, she bumped into Salman Khan. Getting so close to him, she started blushing. It was almost looked like she kissed him mistakenly.