Motherhood is making Jessica Biel crazy

Jessica Biel has said being a mother to her two-year-old son, Silas, is a stressful job and it is making her “crazy”. The 35-year-old actor, who shares her only child with actor-singer husband Justin Timberlake, said motherhood is taking a toll on her, reports Daily Telegraph.

“This might sound really terrible, but it’s the truth. Having a child, I have never experienced more emotions in all my life, anger being one of them. Simply put, sometimes your two-year-old makes you crazy,” says Biel.

The actor says she is eagerly waiting for Timberlake to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show in February. “It’s going to be good. I guess I could be a little bit biased, but I think he puts on the best show of anybody. I’m just excited for him to have a really incredible place to perform and play some great stuff,” she says.