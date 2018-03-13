Mother of 16-year-old ‘Tu Aashiqui’ actress, Jannat, creates drama over kissing scene with Ritvik

Colors TV’s popular show, Tu Aashiqui has been the talk of the town for its love story between Pankti and Ahaan, played by Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ritvik Arora respectively. However, the show now has recently got into controversy over a kissing scene.

Well, as per the report published in SpotboyE, a 16-year-old Jannat was asked to kiss Ritvik for a scene, which resulted in an altercation between her mother and the makers of the show. A source in the SpotboyE report quoted as saying, “A kissing scene between Pankti and Ahaan was being planned. It didn’t go down well with Pankti’s mother. And she was totally against it. In fact, later the discussion turned into an argument when the producers refused to see her point of view.”

Well, Jannat is only 16-years-old, and it seems that her kissing scene didn’t go down well with her mother. In fact, a source told the web portal that while signing on the dotted line, Jannat’s mother had ensured a no-kissing pact in the contract. Reportedly, she’s appalled that the makers are going back on the promise they made.

When SpotboyE contacted Jannat’s mother, she simply dodged the question by answering, “No Comments. Leave us alone, please.”