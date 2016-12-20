Most Popular Movie Dialogues of 2016 that you can’t help but pay attention to!

Don’t judge book by its cover this phrase also apply for Bollywood movies.

There are movies which are blockbuster and movies which haven’t done well but its dialogues are on the tongue.

Bollywood is the largest cinema producer in world and it has given films which are famous only for its dialogues.

Dialogues put the soul in the character and make the character more appealing and expressive.

In theatres audience only scream and whistle on two things one on the entry of the hero and another on the dialogues.

Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, DDLJ, Faana and many more are the benchmark movies in Bollywood and mainly famous for its dialogues.

So we present you the best of best dialogues of 2016

Sultan:

Koi tumhe tab tak nahi hara sakta … Jab tak tum khud se na haar jao

No one can defeat you until … you lose to yourself

Rustom:

Matlab baazi jeetne se hai … phir chahe pyada qurbaan ho ya phir rani

Winning is important … it doesn’t matter if you sacrifice your pawn or your queen

Pink:

Aaj tak hum sab log ek galat direction mein effort karte rahe hai … we should save our boys, not our girls … because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe

Till today we all have given our efforts in the wrong direction … we should save our boys, not our girls … because if we save our boys then our girls will be safe

Sarbjit:

Mashaal ek ho ya ek lakh … sirf ek chingaari ki zaroorat hai usse jalane ke liye

Whether there is one or millions of torches … you only need one spark to ignite them

Force 2:

Time badal chuka hai … aur desh bhi … ab hum ghar mein ghuske maarte hai

Time has changed … and so has the country … nowadays we go in their house and kill them

Jai Gangaajal:

Keechad ko dhone ke liye saaf pani ki zaroorat hoti hai … gande pani ki nahi

To wash mud away you need clean water … and not dirty water

Airlift:

Galati pe tokna bahut aasaan hai … par galati karne ki himmat rakhna bahut mushkil

It’s very easy to taunt on a mistake … but it’s very hard to have the courage of committing a mistake

M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story:

Mujhe yakeen hai ki sirf shehar chote hote hai, wahan ke log aur unke khwaab nahi … mujhe yakeen hai aadmi ka kadh uske iraadon se naapa jaata hai … mujhe yakeen hai naseeb ki baat sirf woh karte hai joh kabhi bhi maidaan mein utre hi nahi … mujhe yakeen hai ki thakaan aur pressure sirf ek bhram hai … mujhe yakeen hai haar aur jeet ke beech ka faasla bada hai, par namumkin nahi … karo yakeen toh duniya tumhari

I’m confident that only cities are small, not the people from there or their dreams … I’m confident that the height of a person is measured by his intentions … I’m confident that only those who have never stepped on a playground talk about luck … I’m confident that fatigue and pressure are both just a misconception … I’m confident that the distance between losing and winning is big, but not impossible … if you’re confident then the world will be yours

Kabali:

Sar jhukakar, jee malik bolkar khada ho jaata hai … aisa kabali samjha hai kya … kabali hai yeh!

The one who stands bowing his head down and says yes master … do you think I’m such type of a servant … not at all, I’m a gangster!

Freaky Ali:

Khel koi bhi ho … hum gareeb log ya toh jeette hai … ya seekhte hai … haarte kabhi nahi

No matter what the game is … we poor people either win it … or learn from it … but we never lose