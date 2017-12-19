Most men I’ve worked with are not sexual harassers: Matt Damon

Matt Damon has said amid the climate of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood people should also talk enough about all the men in the entertainment industry who are not sexual predators. The actor said the “preponderance” of men he has worked with are not predators and he would decide whether to collaborate with people accused of inappropriate behaver on a “case-by-case basis.”

“We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s*** load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected. If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that,” Damon said in an interview with Business Insider.

The 47-year-old actor was asked if he would back out of a movie if someone prominent involved, such as an actor, director, or producer, had been accused of sexual misconduct. “That always went into my thinking. I mean, I wouldn’t want to work with somebody who — life’s too short for that. But the question of if somebody had allegations against them, you know, it would be a case-by-case basis. You go, ‘What’s the story here?'” Damon responded.