Morocco schedule of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ begins

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is prepping for the next schedule of “Tiger Zinda Hai”, which will be taking place in Morocco.

Zafar on Wednesday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of an opened suitcase filled with his clothes.

“Back to packing bags, prep for Morocco. Schedule begins… ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’,” Zafar captioned image.

Back#to#packing#bags#prep for#morocco🇲🇦 #schedule #begins @tigerzindahai A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film “Ek Tha Tiger”. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it features superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif.

The team of “Tiger Zinda Hai” also shot in Abu Dhabi. This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together. The two have previously worked in films like “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Yuvvraj”, “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” and “Partner”.