Monsoon Shootout Teaser: Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui in yet another chilling avatar

Mumbai: The makers of Monsoon Shootout have release a crisp yet gripping teaser of the film. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddhiqui and Vijay Verma in lead roles. The teaser intercuts between shots of crime and action scenes, giving us a peek into what the film is about.

On Monday, the poster and release date of the film were released and was well received.

The teaser starts with rain in Mumbai and Nawazuddin is seen as a cold-blooded murderer who does not fear murdering anyone. There is a dialogue with a gripping line – “Ganghor toofani baarish se khatanak kya ho sakta hai… Bin mausam barsaat.

Monsoon Shootout is presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment. It will release on 15th December 2017.

Watch Video here: