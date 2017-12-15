Monsoon Shootout: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Monsoon Shootout

Cast: Vijay Varma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa, Tanishtha Chatterjee

Director: Amit Kumar

Rating: * * * ½

Director Amit Kumar self-admittedly impressed by the Polish film Blind Chance (Przypadek), a 1981 masterpiece by Krzysztof Kieslowski, adapts the same technique for his film on encounter killing. The same story is told three times over with different outcomes. The cop on his first assignment faces a life altering decision which pits him against a system which demands a compromise of his morals and a price to be paid.

Shiva (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), named and shamed as a psychotic axe-killer is the one to have been shot in an encounter by a rookie cop Adi (Vijay Varma) on a rain drenched day. The first two versions make you take for granted that he was a killer and deserved to die but the third brings in the dichotomy between perception and reality, questioning the eventual action of the rookie cop who was stalking him and ended up shooting him. Did he really have to shoot him as he was clambering over a wall? And was there unimpeachable proof that he was the real suspect? And what about the repercussions of that summary act of violence?

The different permutations and combinations put forth in this encounter – each path disadvantaged by repercussions, opens up the debate on ‘encounter killings’ allowing for a deep dive into the mind-set that allows for it in a civilised world. With each question that arises there is a counter – whose demise will the film eventually settle on? Will our perceptions of the characters change, depending on the path? It’s a nuanced approach and the audience will have to exhibit extreme patience if it wants the journey to be fruitful.

The film has an international look, DP Rajiv Ravi lends it a nourish feel and the stylish edits by Atanu Mukherjee and Ewa Lind allow for a multi-layered approach to story-telling. Neeraj Kabi as Adi’s commanding officer Khan is steely eyed and resolute in his objective to take down the clandestine drug mafia one by one. Varma displays his vulnerable side to good effect while Nawazuddin makes the multiplicity in his turns look like child’s play. Tanishtha Chatterjee as his wife Rani also makes her rage felt. Geetanjali Thapa as Adi’s former flame shows off her acting chops to eye-pleasing effect. This stirring, rain drenched debut feature by Amit Kumar needs to be seen by all – especially since it brings into debate the violence perpetrated by the ones in uniform.