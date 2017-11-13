Monsoon Shootout Poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks  his sinister best

After being critically appreciated for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur to name a few, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back with another interesting crime thriller- Monsoon Shootout.

The makers have released the first poster and motion poster of the film where Nawaz looks like the perfect crime suspect in his new skinhead look and Vijay Verma can be seen aiming the gun at the suspect. Nawaz has always played grey characters with an edge and we have seen Vijay Verma play his roles with great passion and sincerity.

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles. The film was premiered at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and even earned a nomination for Amit Kumar under Golden Camera category.

Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Monsoon Shootout will release on 15th December 2017.