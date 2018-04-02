Monochrome Monday: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in her shimmering black gown

If you were off social media this weekend and missed out on all that transpired, then allow us to fill you in on Deepika Padukone’s drop dead gorgeous avatar, all the way from Dubai! Pulling off a #OOTN at the unveiling of the magazine, Filmfare Middle East Relaunch for April 2018 edition in Dubai, to say that she looked ravishing would be stating the obvious. The diva kick-started the year with a bang, courtesy the phenomenal Padmaavat that went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim across all quarters and earned accolades for not just her beauty but also effortless acting as the Rajputani Queen. Styled by her go-to stylist, Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone flaunted her svelte frame in a form-flattering and dramatic gown by Amit Aggarwal and upped the look with a stunning beauty game. This feat only indicates Deepika adding yet another feather to her colourful cap. From being a quintessential outsider who began her career innings as a model, Deepika has worked her way up the ladder with sheer grit and perseverance.

While there’s absolutely no doubt that Deepika Padukone pulls off those ethereal ethnics and sultry ensembles with equal aplomb, monochrome is her go-to style vibe. Two weeks ago, the diva roped in an all-white look for a red carpet event, looking nothing less than glamorous. Black is notably Deepika Padukone’s favourite colour as the diva has adhered to the mantra when in doubt, wear black on numerous occasions. Here’s a closer look at Deepika’s glorious all-black avatar!

Deepika Padukone – Bold In Black!

Deepika flaunted an Amit Aggarwal couture dress with recycled polymer strips and intricate hand embellishments. Going fierce minimalist with intensely lined eyes, defined eyebrows and nude lips, courtesy makeup artist Sandhya Shekar, Deepika sported a centre-parted pulled back textured low ponytail, courtesy hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Statement diamond earrings and black pumps topped off her sleek look.

Bollywood Hungama Style Take – Deepika Padukone

The ruffled details and the trail add drama to the ensemble and we simply loved how Deepika elevated the whole look with those intense eyes. The pumps add a sleek element to her entire look.

Style Cues – Deepika Padukone’

Deepika never fails to astound us. Her obsession with the black colour in most of her off-duty appearances shows us that the dark hue is indeed her ‘Happy Colour!’ Redefining black in the most unusual way, Deepika’s fidelity to the colour testifies her strong sense of self and commands a renewed awe every time she steps out. We are fervently hoping she regales us yet again with a staggering red carpet appearance at Cannes 2018!

On the professional front, Deepika’s period drama, Padmaavat has now entered the Rs. 300 crore club creating history for a woman led film in Indian Cinema and marks her 7th film in the 100 crore club and her hattrick in the 200 cr club. Her project with her Piku co-star, Irrfan Khan – a biopic on Sapna Didi to be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj is on the backburner owing to Irrfan’s illness. Rumour has it that Deepika and Ranveer Singh will get married in a traditional Hindu ceremony by the end of 2018 and have been clearing off work schedules for the same.