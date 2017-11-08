Monochromatic Effect! Aryan Khan looks like a handsome star, thanks to this man 

Aryan Khan has now become one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. His social media pictures have always been making every girl gaga over him. However, his latest viral picture will surely assure you that he looks like a handsome star. All thanks to one person.

Apparently, Aryan posted his selfie on the Instagram account and captioned it, “Hashtag candid”.

Well, if you see that picture then you will find out that he is looking extremely hot and dashing in this monochrome effect snap. After all, we need to thank this person for his charm and handsomeness. Well, if you think about someone else, then hold on. Because it is none other than his father Shah Rukh Khan who is the only reason why Aryan looks like the future handsome star of Bollywood.

After all, everyone can clearly see SRK’s charm on Aryan’s face. Moreover, his face cut, his posture, and expressions are something that resemble Shah Rukh Khan. We must say that King Khan’s charm has surely been transferred to Prince Khan.