Monday Memories! Did you know Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan wanted to kill each other; read full story

— By IANS | Sep 10, 2018 09:56 am
Mumbai: As Siddharth Anand’s directorial “Salaam Namaste” completed 13 years of release on Sunday, actress Preity Zinta became nostalgic and recounted fond memories with co-star Saif Ali Khan. Preity took to Instagram and wrote: “Awwww! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn’t know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanted to kill each other. I miss Saif. 13 years of ‘Salaam Namaste’.”

 

Awwww !!! We had so much fun on this film it was insane. Saif and I fought so much on and off camera that the crew didn’t know if we were rehearsing our lines or really wanting to kill each other I miss Saif! #13YearsOfSalaamNamaste #SaifAliKhan #Nick #Amber #Ting!

Along with the post, the 43-year-old actress posted a short video of the title track of the film, which was a romantic comedy set in Melbourne. Apart from “Salaam Namaste”, the actors have worked together in several films including “Kya Kehna”, “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Kal Ho Na Ho”.

On the work front, Preity is returning to the big screen after a long break with “Bhaiaji Superhit”, while Saif after playing the officer Sartaj Singh in the hit web television series, “Sacred Games”, is prepping for his role for tentatively titled movie, “Hunter”.

