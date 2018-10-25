Monalisa adds personal touch to her character of ‘Daayan’ in ‘Nazar’

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Oct 25, 2018 11:25 am
Monalisa, Nazar, Monalisa as daayan, daayan, witch, Star Plus, Nazar tv show

Mumbai: Actress Monalisa uses dupattas from her personal wardrobe for some sequences in her TV show “Nazar“. In the show, Monalisa, who is playing role of a “daayan” in the StarPlus show, is seen wearing suits paired with some elaborate dupattas.  “I grew up watching my mother wear phulkari and Banarasi dupattas and she would look stunning. Since then I always wanted to don an ethnic look with similar poise and elegance and have my own collection of dupattas,” Monalisa said in a statement.

“When I heard that my character Mohana will be wearing Punjabi suits in the ongoing track, I insisted on pairing some dupattas from my personal wardrobe to match the look,” she added.  The actress says she keeps “adding onto my collection every time I visit a new city and I own 800 dupattas in total now”.  “Playing Mohana is always exciting for me since I can exploit my dupatta collection and add my personal touch to the character,” she added.


