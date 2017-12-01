Monali Thakur to star with Hudson in music video

Singer Monali Thakur is part of global music video “On Top of The World” that is aimed at creating awareness about clean energy solutions. The singer has joined hands with other international singing stars including Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson and British singer Pixie Lott. Music video is the next chapter of a campaign on clean energy international oil company.

“On Top of the World” features five global music artists – including Brazilian singer Luan Santana and Nigerian music star Yemi Alade – and uses cutting-edge custom animation to help each star demonstrate the impact of clean energy projects supported by Shell around the world, including Brazil, China, the US, Kenya, India, Germany and the UK.

Monali has lent her melodious voice to promote Shell’s gas collaboration in Gujarat, providing cleaner cooking option with piped natural gas, combating indoor pollution, and empowering women by reducing the time they spend in the kitchen – a time they can allot to exercise their basic right to education and employment.

“I am actually proud and feel happy that I am able to be part of this campaign. I always worry a lot about increased pollution level and where the earth and planet are actually heading towards. Now to be able to part of this campaign through this music video and as a artist, I will be able to serve the purpose of creating awareness,” the singer said.