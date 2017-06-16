MOM’s O Sona Tere Liye is another gem of a melody by AR Rahman!

Tugging at the heart strings of music listeners, the Oscar-winning Maestro, AR Rahman weaves his magic yet again with a soulful ballad, ‘O Sona Tere Liye’ for the film MOM.

Penned by Irshad Kamil, the lyrics signify the relationship between parents and their children and in this case, the relationship Sridevi shares with her daughter in the film. Shot at beautiful scenic locations, the music video features Sridevi, Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali.

Sajal Ali’s rediscovery of who she was before the incident is beautifully picturised and AR Rahman’s voice makes this number more like balm on a wound. AR Rahman took to his official Twitter page to say that the song was conceived, composed and sung just last week. He wrote, “‘O Sona Tere Liye’ from the MOM soundtrack, releasing today was conceived, composed, written and sung last week… hope you like it 😊 #Momthemovie.”

Watch the song here:



Interestingly, this is Sridevi’s 300th movie, and as a gift of sorts from husband Boney Kapoor, it will also release on July 7, the same day as her first film. Presented by Zee Studios, Produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain, music by maestro AR Rahman and directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM featuring Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is scheduled to release worldwide on 7th July 2017.