Mom Sridevi supports daughter Janhvi Kapoor on her first day of the shoot of Dhadak

The evergreen actress Sridevi has all the reasons to celebrate because her eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut next year with Ishaan Khatter in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, Dhadak. The film is a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Janhvi Kapoor began shooting for the film at the beautiful locale in Udaipur. This morning, we shared a couple of photographs from the sets of the film while the lead actors were admiring the beautiful lake.

On the first day of shoot, Sridevi was in attendance to support her daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a lovely selfie with the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “#jhanvikapoor’s first day of shoot …. #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak’ @dharmamovies.”

Manish also shared another picture of the newbies being goofy and trying to listen to their director Shashank Khaitan‘s instructions. He captioned it, “#udaipur on the sets of @dharmamovies #Dhadak #director @shashankkhaitan with his young actors #ishaankhattar and #jhanvikapoor Having Fun posing for my camera …trying to pose as a strict director and the two young actors pretending to be scared … all got my camera.”

Talking about the shoot the film’s director Shashank Khaitan says, “It won’t be a long shoot; we are wrapping up by March for a July release next year, but the prep for the film had started in May. When you take up the responsibility to adapt a film like Sairat by putting it in a different region, you want to be well-prepared and not be complacent about prep. It is the most crucial part of all my films. We have tried to be as authentic as possible with Janhvi and Ishaan’s characters”.

While Jahnvi Kapoor will be making her debut with Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter has already starred in Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Dhadak is set to release on July 6, 2018.