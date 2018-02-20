Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s mehndi and sangeet ceremony was a glitzy affair; see pics and video

Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Actor Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s wedding rituals are on in full swing in the presence of family and friends in UAE. The Kapoor khandaan including, Arjun Kapoor, Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhavi and Khushi, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor with wife Ansula attended the ceremony that took place in Ras Al Khaimah near Dubai.

The Mehndi ceremony took place with a glitzy cocktail night. Arjun grooved to Banja Tu Meri Rani song from Tumhari Sulu. Designer Manish Malhotra shared some pictures form the ceremony with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Sridevi and her daughter and also with the bride. He captioned the picture, “With my Kapoor boy”. Another picture he captioned, “Selfie with my favourite Sridevi and Khushi. He captioned the photo with bride, “Selfie time with the very gorgeous and cool bride.”

See some pictures of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s mehndi and sangeet ceremony

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on


Selfie time with the very gorgeous and cool bride @antara_m #mehendi #antumoh

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on

#Mine ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

#ladiesman ❤️#Jahaan

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

‪#FamJam in Doobai @arjunkapoor @aadarjain & @athiyashetty at a family-wedding ‬

A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent) on

Proud dad u were amazing tonight ❤️❤️ #antumoh

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

#antumoh

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

My stunners ✨ #SistersInArms #antumoh #antumoh

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on

Roomie @ashviniyardi ❤️

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Bhai ki shaadi #antumoh #antumoh

A post shared by Akshay Marwah (@akshaymarwah22) on

Basically, Mohit’s mother Reena Marwah is a sister of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor and that makes him cousin of Arjun, Sonam, Rhea, Janhavi and Khushi. Antara is a leading celebrity fashion stylist and is also related to Tina Ambani.

Mohit made his Bollywood debut with ‘Fugly’ in 2014 and further he was seen in ‘Raagdesh’ with Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor.

