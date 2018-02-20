Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala wedding: Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor spotted walking together at an exotic beach in UAE

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor attended the ceremony with her family, Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harsvardhan Kapoor were present for the wedding. Well at the wedding since last two days, we were missing Anand Ahuja, who is reportedly in relationship with Sonam Kapoor. But now the fan page of Sonam on social media has uploaded a video, where you can see them walking together on the sand near a beach.

Entire Kapoor Khaandan attended the Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala wedding in UAE. The wedding ceremonies kick started with a bang and Arjun Kapoor was seen enjoying every moment and dancing at the sangeet and mehndi ceremony on Monday night in UAE. The wedding took place in a traditional ceremony. During the mehndi ceremony Mohit looked handsome in a white bandhgala and bride Antara looked gorgeous in a floral white and pink lehenga.

Some of the Bollywood stars who have turned up for the event are Sridevi, Sonam, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor and others.