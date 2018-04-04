Mohit Malik maintains a diary for his character in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Mohit Malik, who essays Sikander Singh Gill in the TV show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, says he has started maintaining a diary in, which he makes notes for the character. The actor has also been taking music lessons, learning Punjabi language and writing musical notes for the show.

“My character demanded me to do a lot of homework. I worked hard to understand the characterization and behaviour of Sikander Singh Gill. I even have started writing a diary when I am on the sets as it gives me more edge,” said Mohit.

Mohit has earlier worked in shows like “Pari Hoon Main”, “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” and “Doli Armaano Ki”.