Mohit Madaan wants to grow as an actor

Mohit Madaan says his latest release “Aksar 2” has helped him get recognition. Mohit made his debut with “Love Exchange” in 2015 and “Aksar 2” is his second film.

Talking about “Aksar 2”, Mohit said “It’s the first movie that has gotten me recognition. My dialogues are memorable and I do not relate to the character at all in real life… ‘Aksar 2’ will always be special for me.”

“Aksar 2”, a thriller, is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film is the sequel to the 2006 film “Aksar”, and also features Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla and Zareen Khan.

Mohit says he is overwhelmed by the feedback. “The film and my work has been praised… I thank my director for getting this performance out of me. I think for those who know me, it was hard for them to see the Bachchan Singh inside me,” he added.

The actor is currently busy with his next film “Ishq Tera”. He says he expects to “grow as an actor” with the movie. “You will see me as a different character in ‘Ishq Tera.’ I’d rather be known as a versatile actor,” he said.