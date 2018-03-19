Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde is excited to share silver screen with Prabhas

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde floored the audience with not just her acting chops but also her effortless dancing prowess. Post the mega success of DJ, Pooja is considered as one of the most successful female stars of Tollywood and has already signed with the best actors, right from the nation’s favourite Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR.

Pooja is quite excited to share the screen space with Prabhas in an untitled bilingual – Hindi & Telugu. She says, “The director (Radha Krishna Kumar) and producers (Vamsi Krishna and U Pramod) came to me for the narration. It’s a thorough entertainer.”

“For me, it was intimidating to work with Hrithik as well. But I managed that fine. I don’t look at this film as something that should intimidate me. It’s an opportunity to prove myself,” she adds.

The film set to release on July 7, 2018.