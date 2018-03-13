Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan turns violent, attacks journalist and breaks his camera

Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan’s saga is turning ugly face. In the latest development, Hasin Jahan attacked a media person outside St Joseph’s school in Kolkata on Tuesday. She turned violent and broke the camera of media personal and left the place in SUV, according to Deccan Chronicles. The buzz is that journalist was trying to take her reaction on ongoing controversy with Shami. She lost her cool and started shouting at a journalist and even broke the camera.

The duo are in news from quite a few days. The wife of Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan is alleging that her husband is having affairs with many ladies and even accepted money for match fixing. She also came up with some WhatsApp chats of Shami and which she posted that on her Facebook account, which was later deleted.

Shami, on other hand, is defending himself and has called all the allegations false. Shami went on saying that she has mental issues. “I have been trying to reach Hasin’s family but have not been able to contact her. I think it’s a big conspiracy by the people around her. My only question is why is Hasin saying all these things now and not earlier?”, Shami had earlier said, according to Times Now.

“There have been many accusations which are increasing day-by-day. I don’t want to give an explanation about it and I want it to be investigated thoroughly. Hasin and her family have been saying that we will sit and sort out all issues, but I don’t know who has been misleading her,” the cricketer had said before.