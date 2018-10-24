Mogul: Aamir Khan keen to work with Deepika Padukone

The fate of Mogul is finally getting back on track. After director Subhash Kapoor was accused of sexual harassment in the wake of MeToo movement by actress Geetika Tyagi, Aamir decided to leave the film as he didn’t wish to work with someone who has been accused of sexual misconduct. Luckily the makers seeing the impact of the MeToo movement decided to drop Subhash from the film which made Aamir change his decision. While the film is back on track with Aamir and the makers currently hunting to find replacement of Subhash Kapoor, it is now being heard that Aamir has approached Deepika to play female lead in the film.

According to a source in Bollywoodlife.com, “Aamir and Deepika have been wanting to work with each other from a very long time. However, things never materialized. But now as Aamir is back with Mogul, he thinks that Deepika is apt to play the role of the female lead in the film. While the makers have approached Deepika, the actress will give her thoughts on the same only after her wedding which is slated to take place on 14th and 15th November.”

On work front while Deepika will start the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s next, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Aamir is all set with the release of his upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan.