Mobile phones of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans got robbed outside Mannat, who came to wish him

Shah Rukh Khan was busy celebrating his pre-birthday bash with family and friends at his Alibaug bungalow, but his fans who where standing outside at his Bandra bungalow just for his one glimpse were stunned after knowing that there mobile phones was robbed.

Unaware that Shah Rukh and family were away at their favorite party haunt at Alibaug, his poor fans like every year gathered outside Mannat,Unfortunately for the fans, there was no SRK waving out to them. This left the crowd gathered outside his sea facing Bandra residence very disappointed. 13 Of his fans’ cell phones were stolen outside SRK’s Bandra residence by one unknown thief. We’re talking about expensive smartphones here! Immediately, instead of waiting for Khan all 13 separately rushed to the Bandra Police station to lodge an FIR for theft for their missing phones.

The cops lodged the complain and started the inquiry, as all the cellphones went missing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow police is taking the help of the CCTV camera’s which are installed outside the actor house to solve the case.