MNS worker sends notice to Bigg Boss makers, warns dire consequences if Tanushree Dutta enters reality show

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy is making back to back headlines with its shocking developments. Recently, Lonavala based Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker has sent a notice to Bigg Boss 12 makers and asking them not to take the former Miss India in the show.

Have a look at the notice here:



Recently, Raj Thackeray’s political party leader from Lonavala, Akshay Jachak’s notice states that Hindi film actress Tanushree Dutta is making false allegations on renowned Marathi actors and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray just for the sake of publicity and to enter Bigg Boss 12 show. The notice further states that MNS party wouldn’t tolerate any false allegations on party president Raj Thackeray, Marathi artists and Marathi people in general.

Shockingly, MNS also threatened to vandalise the show if the makers of Bigg Boss allow Tanushree Dutta to enter the show, and that they would conduct a huge protest to stop the proceedings.

On the other hand, Tanushree received security from Mumbai Police. In a statement, Tanushree had stated that “Mumbai Police have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthen my resolve.”

For those uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her ten years ago in an interview with Zoom TV, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She had walked out of the project and has recently revived the decade-old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement.