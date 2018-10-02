MNS threatens Tanushree Dutta over Nana Patekar controversy; Mumbai Police offers 24-hours security

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy has now taken another turn as the actress has come up with yet another shocker about Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Recently, Tanushree released a statement in which she stated that the political party has threatened to attack her again.

Her statement says, “Raj Thackeray’s MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana’s side.” Amidst all, Mumbai police has offered Tanushree 24-hours of security.

She further adds, “Amidst all this, the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support. They have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthen my resolve.”

Earlier, a video of 2008 had gone viral in which Tanushree’s car can be seen vandalised by the MNS’ goons on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss. After a decade she has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassment while she was shooting for the film’s song.