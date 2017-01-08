Mithun Purandare back with his second theatre play

Hot hunk and actress Mugdha Godse’s ex boyfriend Mithun Purandare is all set with his second play. This play is going directed by Trishala Patel and choreographed by Sandip Soparkar. Mithun says, “The director was looking for a good performer and I am glad that she suggested my name.” Mithun will be seen playing a role of a psychiatrist. The actor-model and fitness guru, who is busy with rehearsals, even cancelled X’mas and New Years plans for this play. His first show is slated for January 8.

Mithun also adds, “I am thankful to Sandip sir for thinking of me for this project. Theatre gives me a high, but I am also open to do television and reality shows other than that am currently enjoying being a father. It’s a different high altogether and though the lil one is busy travelling with his mother.”