Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay sedated my client’s drink, claims lawyer

New Delhi: Days after a Delhi court ordered the registration of an FIR against Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent, the lawyer of the victim claimed that his client’s drink was drugged before the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Soni said, “They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her. He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later.”

On being asked about Mimoh’s upcoming wedding to another girl this week, Soni said, “The girl (victim) still wants to marry him but the Chakraborty family is not ready to accept her. So now it is possible that he might get arrested in one or two days. I also got to know that they filed an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court which got rejected.”

The order to file the FIR was given by Rohini court on July 2.

The victim, an actress who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, filed a complaint before the court stating that she had been in a relationship with Mahakshay since 2015. She also stated that he had made a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

The Court, following the complaint, ordered an FIR for rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

“Mimoh”, debuted with a lead role in the 2008 film Jimmy.

He was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in the action flick, The Murderer, which is still waiting in cans to release.