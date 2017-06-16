Mithun Chakraborty Birthday Special: Dancing star, family man and an entrepreneur

Bollywood’s original disco dancer, Mithun Chakraborty, turns 67 years old today. One of the most popular actors of yesteryears, Mithun is not only a great actor but a singer, producer, writer and a social worker. He was also a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

Real name

The veteran actor’s real name is Gourang Chakraborty, but he has known by the name of Mithun Chakraborty. Also, Bollywood and fans address him as Mithun Da.

Family

He is married to Yogeeta Bali and has three sons, Mahaakshay Chakraborty, Ushmey Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, and a daughter Dishani Chakraborty. Mithun adopted Dishani when she was a small baby, and raised her along with his three sons.

Daddy’s Girl

According to the picture, she is a true daddy’s girl. Dishani has largely stayed away from the limelight but she is apparently interested to follow her father’s footsteps. Currently, Dishani studies acting at the New York Film Academy. Her brother Mahaakshay once said in an interview that Dishani has been getting offers from Bollywood. Though the other two sons of this dancing prodigy failed to do something worthwhile in Bollywood, we certainly have high hopes with this pretty woman, Dishani.

Movies and Awards

Mithun Da is one of the best actors in Bollywood. He has been seen in various roles, but his south Indian look and the way he delivers his dialogues is very much liked by the audience. He is recognised as one of the best dancing heroes in Bollywood. He has worked around 300 films, is the recipient of three National Film Awards.

An Entrepreneur

Mithun Da is also an entrepreneur, who owns a chain of luxury hotels named as ‘Monarch Group of Hotels’. Mithun is the owner of swanky hotels in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty, and Masinagudi, besides Mysore in Tamil Nadu.

We wishes Mithun Da a very happy birthday!