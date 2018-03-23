Missing trailer is out: Starring Annu kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu the movie looks promising

Missing trailer is must watch and even Johan Abraham shared the trailer on his Twitter account and wrote ‘Nothing is what it seems’. Talking about the trailer it has quite impressive scenes, where all three stars Annu kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu showed their acting talent. It is thriller movie, in the trailer a child is missing and parents of the child, Tabu and Manoj are under the radar of investigating officer Annu Kapoor.

The film is produced by Manoj Bajpayee along with Neeraj Pandey. The story seems to have the right mix of thrills and intrigue. And it is schedule to release on April 6 and it is directed by Mukul Abhyankar.

Manoj Bajpayee had told media earlier that “I want Missing to get a good commercial release with a maximum turnout. Tabu is a very old friend of mine, and has done an amazing job in the film. We’re still waiting to get a proper window for the commercial release. This is my first film as a producer and I won’t produce films anymore because it’s too much work, and too demanding. I get scared when I see the accountants in my house.”