Missing Poster Out: Picture of a shell-shocked Tabu is stirring

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Missing’ have launched a poster featuring Tabu on Friday. Missing is a psychological thriller which plays on the theme, ‘nothing is what it seems’, starring Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. In a poster, you can see Tabu in a shocking condition and she shared a poster on Instagram page. The two actors play the role of a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Dubey, who are searching for their three-year-old daughter Titli.

With Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee reuniting after 18 year in Bollywood. Manoj said to daily that, “Tabu and I are best buddies and we have known each other for 20 years. So naturally it’s an amazing feeling to work with a friend like Tabu who is also a great actor,” says Manoj, adding, “We have an extraordinary connectivity and both of us share a mutual bond of understanding and respect. Missing is a special film for Tabu and me as it reunites us on the silver screen after 18 years.”

The film is presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions, and is written and directed by Mukul Abhyankar.

Missing is set to hits theatres on 6th April, 2018.