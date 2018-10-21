Missing Mamaji! Karan Johar shares an emotional post on Yash Chopra’s death anniversary

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar misses his maternal uncle Yash Chopra. The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director took to his official Twitter account and posted a picture of his uncle, captioning it as, “Miss you so much uncle Y!!!!” The late Yash Chopra can be seen looking through a camera. The shot seems to be taken on the sets of a film.

Miss you so much uncle Y!!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/a7wFw7kyMk — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 21, 2018



Karan has always been fond of his Uncle Y, but there is more to this bond as the two also share a family relation, Karan is Yash Chopra’s nephew. Karan marked his acting debut with Chopra’s iconic film titled ‘Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge’. Yash Chopra began his career as an assistant director to I. S. Johar and brother, B.R. Chopra. He made his directorial debut with ‘Dhool Ka Phool’ in 1959.

Chopra, in the 80 year of his life, after 21 films in a five-decade-long unrivaled career, shot his last film, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012), in a contemporary style with real locations, intimate camera choreography and a lot more. The producer delivered some of the iconic films and masterpieces like ‘Veer Zara’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Deewar’ and many more.

Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee with Karan’ premieres today with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone opening the sixth season of the controversial talk show. Apart from the girl power, father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan will also make appearance on the other episodes of the show.

KJo is currently producing ‘Simmba’, ‘Kesari’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Student of the Year 2’, ‘Drive’ and ‘Brahmastra’. Karan will be donning the director’s hat for ‘Takht’ after two years. The film is a period drama, and will star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The flick will hit the theatres in 2020.